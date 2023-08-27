fall garden harvest.jpg

Do you have a desire to get another growing season out of your garden? A University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator says now is the time to plant for a fall harvest. Fall is a great time to grow, says the extension’s Ken Johnson.

There are usually less pests and veggies may have a better flavor in the cool weather. Some options are lettuce, carrots, beets, peas, turnips, beans, and cucumbers.

Johnson says if you had problem with disease this summer, rotating planting areas can help with fall production.