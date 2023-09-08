While some advocates iron out issues they foresee with Illinois taxpayers subsidizing non-citizen health care, lawmakers push back.
In 2020, Illinois taxpayers began to subsidize the cost of undocumented immigrant health care for those over the age of 65. In 2022, the state budget included subsidizing coverage for those over the age of 42.
As part of the state's fiscal year 2024 budget that began July 1, Gov. J.B. Pritzker modified the program to only cover those over 65 for a total budgeted amount of $550 million. Questions remain on how the state will afford it.
The plan was discussed by advocates from all over the state on Tuesday to share their concerns about the feasibility of the plan with the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services.
Nadeen Israel of the Aids Foundation said she understands the financial barriers involved in the plan but hoped to work with the Pritzker administration to fix any issues.
"Healthy Illinois recognizes the fiscal realities facing our state and wants to work with the Pritzker administration, HFS and all stakeholders to find solutions to efficiently use taxpayer dollars to accomplish our shared goals of healthcare coverage for all," Israel said.
With only $550 million in the state's budget for immigrant health care, state Sen. Cristina Castro, D-Elgin, said in July that the state could run out of money for the program in only a few months.
"Do you have something that is triggering that, that you are foreseeing budgetary wise that you're like, 'we don't have enough money,'" Castro said. "I mean, you're saying we don't have money, but you say you will run out in November."
Other issues brought up during Tuesday's meeting included concerns about co-pays Pritzker implemented and the risk of charging non-citizens for health care when many don't have income.
"Based on our experience working with hospitals, we do not feel comfortable with this assumption. It is very likely that patients will receive medical bills that they can not afford," said Edith Avila Olea of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights. "We do have questions about what patients will do when they are billed incorrectly."
State Rep. Kevin Schmidt, R-Millstadt, told The Center Square that he does not support using taxpayer dollars for this program.
"I don't think we should be spending money on immigrants who are here illegally," Schmidt said.
Schmidt went on to say that there are several issues that need the same funding that should be addressed before migrant health care.
"Well, obviously, the big elephant in the room is that the state should put a large portion of that down towards the pension debts," Schmidt said. "If you're a business or just an individual, you would want to knock down your debt first, then move forward."