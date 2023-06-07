Police say the case is now closed involving the reported abduction and alleged sexual assault of a woman from the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus last month. Investigators have determined the woman willingly left the campus with the suspect who took her to Missouri and no charges will be filed.
SIUE Police sent an e-Lert to the campus community in the early morning of May 27 warning of the report of an alleged abduction at gunpoint and sexual assault. Police on campus worked with the Berkeley, Missouri, Police Department on the case since that’s where the women says she ended up. Investigators determined the woman knew the person she left Cougar Village with on May 26 and left willingly. Police say she did request a ride back to campus, which was refused. St. Louis County prosecutors say no charges will be filed from their office.