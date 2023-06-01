Alton Main Street is bringing back the Night Market for a two-month run. The market will be centered around the pocket park next to Jacoby Arts Center. It will be open on Thursdays from 7-10pm starting tonight.
Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany tells the Big Z it will likely be more artists and crafters as opposed to produce and food found at the Farmers Market.
McGibany says anyone interested in being a vendor can sign up each week or for all 8 weeks through July 27. The market will also wind around the back of the Jacoby Arts Center, connecting to the food truck park.