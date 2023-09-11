There’s a project underway to collect personal accounts and photos of the Great Flood of 1993 from community members. It’s a project of NGRREC Media Specialist Rachel Sender tells The Big Z the flood is still relevant for many reasons, as the Mississippi River has the second largest watershed in the world.
Their next newsletter will be a special edition featuring a collection of submissions. Entries should be sent to rsender@lc.edu with the subject line “Great Flood ‘23” and will be accepted until October 15.