Phillips 66 recently donated $50,000 to the ecology lab at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center of Lewis and Clark Community College.
NGRREC will use the funding to conduct cutting-edge research and to drive programs in education and policy development.
Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery spokesperson Melissa Erker says supporting a project like this aligns with the company’s sustainability commitment.
NGRREC ecologist Tony Dell says they hope to better-understand the sources, transport, and fate of plastics in the Mississippi river basin, shedding light on their potential ecological and human health impacts.