Dell Ecology Lab/NGRREC Ecologist Tony Dell discusses microplastics research with Brian Blowers, director of ESG Standards and Frameworks at Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 recently donated $50,000 to the ecology lab at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center of Lewis and Clark Community College.

NGRREC will use the funding to conduct cutting-edge research and to drive programs in education and policy development.

Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery spokesperson Melissa Erker says supporting a project like this aligns with the company’s sustainability commitment.

NGRREC ecologist Tony Dell says they hope to better-understand the sources, transport, and fate of plastics in the Mississippi river basin, shedding light on their potential ecological and human health impacts.

From left: Melissa Erker, Director of Government and Community Relations at the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery; Tony Dell, NGRREC Ecologist; Brian Blowers, Director of ESG Standards and Frameworks at Phillips 66; Bob McClellan, Mississippi River Confluence Foundation Board; Paige Mettler-Cherry, Director of Operations and Strategic Initiatives at NGRREC