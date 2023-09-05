If you live in Madison County, the next installment for paying your property tax bill if taking advantage of the four payment plan is due tomorrow (Wednesday). There are several ways to pay: payment options: at one of the participating collector banks or credit unions throughout the county, by mail, through your financial institution’s online bill pay service, the Treasurer’s website, by phone at 1-844-919-4300, or in person at the Treasurer’s Office in Edwardsville.
The remaining due dates are October 6, and December 6. Chief Deputy Treasurer Patrick McRae tells The Big Z what trends he is seeing.
If you have questions, you can call the Treasurer's Office Help Desk at 692-6260, or click on this link to the treasurer's website: www.madcotreasurer.org