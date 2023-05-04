More than 90 veterans from 61 Illinois towns will take flight from Springfield on May 16 on the next Land of Lincoln Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. The veterans and guardians on board come from all over the state. LLHF President Joan Bortolon tells the Big Z if you know a veteran that would like to go, it’s easy to apply.
Bortolon says those booked for this flight total 4 Korean-era and 87 Vietnam-era veterans. Locally, there are veterans from Alton, Godfrey, Dorsey, Edwardsville, Granite City, Wood River, and Florissant, Missouri. Veteran and guardian applications are available at Landoflincolnhonorflight.org