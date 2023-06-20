The fake invoice scam is making the rounds in the region once again, some with a slightly different twist. While usually targeting businesses, con artists pretend to be contacting you as part of the Geek Squad, which is owned by Best Buy or through PayPal.
The scammers attempt to fool employees into paying for products that the business didn’t order and that may not even exist. Better Business Bureau Investigator Don O’Brien tells The Big Z you should be wary of all invoices.
Fake invoices can be for any product or service; the most common are office supplies, website or domain hosting services, and directory listings which may be referred to as a “renewal”. And train your staff. Make sure that the people processing invoices or answering phone calls are aware of this con. Scammers are great at mimicking official seals, fonts, and other details.