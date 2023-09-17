A new study reveals that the exodus from Illinois continues.
Clever Real Estate teamed up with moving company Allied Van Lines and found that Illinois has had more outbound moves than any other state in the past six months.
The study contradicts claims by Gov. J.B. Pritzker that Illinois is gaining population.
“It makes sense when we analyze the data. Illinois in the past few years passed a really big tax increase so people said they are moving because of that and there is a slightly higher than average violent crime rate,” said Jaime Seale, author of the study.
The study showed that respondents said a desirable place to live would have a low crime rate (46%), affordable homes (43%) and a low cost of living (41%).
Predictably, baby boomers care more about tax rates when picking a place to live. The Clever Real Estate study found that 42% say low taxes are one of the most important things in a city or state, compared to just 23% of millennials.
From Jan. 1 to June 30, 2023, Chicago had more outbound moves than any other city, while Phoenix had the most inbound moves, according to Allied Van Lines.
Data from the Internal Revenue Service shows an increased number of wealthy people leaving Illinois in 2021.
Jonathan Williams, chief economist with the American Legislative Exchange Council, says the amount of money that left Illinois is staggering.
“Nearly $11 billion dollars in annual wealth in Illinois has lost, more than the 49 other states on net,” said Williams. “That is just a crushing blow to the future prospects of Illinois turning it around economically.”
The study showed that the most desirable states to live in are Florida and New York, while the least desirable are Alaska and Alabama, with California appearing at the top of both lists.