A new study that rates highway systems on cost versus quality says the condition of Illinois’ rural roads is among the worst in the country.
The Reason Foundation’s 27th annual Highway Report ranks Illinois 29th overall in the nation, but 44th for rural pavement condition. That is compared to Indiana which ranked 7th, and Missouri which ranked 12th.
“Pavement condition is measured with the International Roughness Index,” said researcher Baruch Feigenbaum to The Center Square. “It’s basically a metric of how bumpy or how many potholes there are per mile.”
To determine relative performance across the country, state highway system budgets per mile of responsibility are compared with system performance, state by state. States with high ratings typically have better-than-average system conditions along with relatively low per-mile expenditures, which is good for taxpayers.
Also hurting Illinois’ score is the state’s 45th ranking for urbanized area congestion. Chicago is the main culprit, but congestion in Peoria, Springfield and Bloomington-Normal contributed to the ranking.
Illinois’ best rankings are in administrative disbursements per mile which ranked 11th, and the state ranked 14th in the country for rural fatality rate.
The top overall ranked states in the study are Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee. The bottom three states are Alaska, New York and Hawaii.