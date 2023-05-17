A new park officially opened today in the city of Alton. Alton Godfrey Rotary Park is located at Third and Easton Streets across from Alton City Hall and behind Building One Eleven, which is the former Millers Mutual building. Building One Eleven is fully occupied and home to numerous businesses along with the STEM wing of Marquette Catholic High School.
The Alton Godfrey Rotary Club helped spearhead the project with funding assistance from Giant City Properties which owns the building. Employees of Simmons Hanly Conroy held a company picnic today inviting Alton City employees, rotary members and others to celebrate the park’s opening. Company COO Todd Adamitis tells the Big Z the park is free for the community to use:
The park is a project of the Alton Godfrey Rotary Club in honor of the group’s 100th anniversary in 2021 but was delayed a few years due to COVID. For more information on how to reserve the park for events, call 618-407-7760.