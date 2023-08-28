Efforts to build a state-of-the-art river port at Illinois’ southernmost tip are getting a boost. Capitol News Illinois reports the federal Delta Regional Authority has awarded the Alexander-Cairo Port District $150,000 to develop a master plan for the project. And the state of Illinois recently authorized another $790,000 for planning and development.
Officials hope a river port at the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers will bring hundreds of new jobs to far southern Illinois. But progress on the project has been stalled for more than a year amid disagreements over how state money was being used. More than 40-million dollars has been earmarked for the project, which is projected to bring hundreds of jobs to one of Illinois’ most economically depressed areas.