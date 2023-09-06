The Wood River city council rescinded its earlier decision to close a downtown street for October’s Food Truck Festival and acted instead Tuesday night to make way for the event on the parking lot east of the Round House.
Mayor Tom Stalcup said the change will enable some additions to the event this year:
Originally the event, hosted by the Wood River Enrichment Network, was scheduled to be held along a closed portion of Ferguson Avenue, but when owners of C&B Bagels balked at the idea due to the potentially negative impact on their business, city officials sought a compromise. The festival is slated for October 7th.