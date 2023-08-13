The head of a Native American tribe is applauding three new laws in Illinois.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed into law three bills that passed the state legislature with bipartisan support, which supporters said bring honor to past, present and future Native communities in Illinois.
One law will allow students attending graduation ceremonies to wear traditional native regalia, while another law will allow for the expansion of Illinois public school curriculum to include Native American history. Potawatomi Nation Chairman Joseph Rupnick said it is important to learn from the past.
“Certain school districts and jurisdictions are trying to whitewash history,” Rupnick told The Center Square. “I don’t think that is a very good idea and we need to make sure that we understand and we learn from history so that we hopefully don’t make those mistakes again.”
A third law allows the state to create cemeteries protected from public use on state lands for the reburial of repatriated Native American remains and materials. Rupnick said Illinois possesses the remains of thousands of Native people, some dug up by the Department of Transportation during highway construction.
“It allows us to be able to repatriate our ancestors' remains as opposed to having them stored in some box or in a drawer,” Rupnick said.
Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation has roots in Illinois with DeKalb County being home to a Reservation that belongs to Rupnick’s great grandfather four generations removed. The U.S. government in 1849 auctioned off more than 1,280 acres of Chief Shab-eh-nay’s home reservation near the village of Shabbona when he traveled from his family in Kansas.
Illinois is the only state in the Midwest and just one of 15 states nationwide without a federally recognized Native American tribe.