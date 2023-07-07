A new state law puts an end to detention centers keeping young offenders in solitary confinement. The state’s five youth centers have prohibited the use of solitary confinement since 2015. The law expands that ban to county detention centers and was backed by Senate Minority Leader John Curran.
Others say that young offenders left in solitary don’t get access to the help they need such as therapy and education. The law takes effect in January and only allows a short period in solitary if the juvenile is at immediate risk of physical harm.