A new state law on the books broadens the range of activities for which Illinois police agencies can receive drone authorization.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed into law the Drones as First Responders Act, which allows police to use drones for crowd monitoring purposes during parades and other large public gatherings.
The bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Linda Holmes, D-Aurora, said the technology could save lives in the future.
“Larger public events are becoming a target for those who want to create disturbances,” said Holmes. “Everyone remembers the tragic events that just happened last summer on July 4th in Highland Park. Perhaps a drone in the air could have prevented that horrific tragedy.”
State Sen. Julie Morrison, D-Lake Forest, was in the Highland Park parade when shots rang out.
“Since that time, it has been so clear to me that we need to give the police just this one additional tool to be able to keep us safe,” said Morrison.
Ed Yohnka, communications director for the ACLU of Illinois, said his organization is pleased with some of the restrictions included in the law.
“It makes clear that drones cannot be used for First Amendment-protected activities, like protests or marches or rallies,” said Yohnka.
Police also will not be able to attach weapons to drones or use facial recognition unless they’re countering a terrorist attack.
Opponents of the legislation said it will increase surveillance on private, law-abiding citizens.
The law takes effect immediately.