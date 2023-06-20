There have been efforts in recent years to gain support for splitting Illinois into two different states. A group called New Illinois is hosting a series of events in Southern Illinois this week to try to gather more support for the movement to separate Chicago and urban Cook County from the rest of the state.
It's a process provided in the U.S. Constitution that led to West Virginia splitting from Virginia in 1863. New Illinois’ G.H. Merritt tells The Big Z this isn’t as much political as it is an urban versus rural Illinois, brought on by a 1964 supreme court decision that took away any geographic basis for a state legislative district.
As for the economic impact of splitting with Chicago and the surrounding area, she says some notable economists believe the remaining state would wind up with a GDP greater than that of neighboring Indiana. You can find out more about the movement through the link: