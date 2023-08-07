Illinois is launching an effort to create a more supportive environment for students across the state.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill that contains several recommendations from the Whole Child Task Force, a group established to identify students aged 3-19 dealing with trauma. The task force is a collection of child psychologists, teachers, administrators and members of state agencies.
The law requires the Illinois State Board of Education to create a children’s adversity index, which would measure a student’s exposure to various traumas.
“For all students to succeed in schools and beyond, we need to ensure every school is equipped to meet the diverse needs,” said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood.
The law implements training workshops for teachers which focus on trauma-responsive learning environments and the needs of the whole child. It also establishes a committee to make recommendations on the incorporation of trauma-related requirements to the professional educator licensure requirements and license renewal for K-12 teachers.
“Research is really clear that if you want students to thrive academically, you’ve gotta take care of them in other ways,” said Robin Steans, president of the education advocacy group Advance Illinois. “You’ve gotta be there for their social, emotional, behavioral and mental health needs, and when you do that, they’re going to soar.”
The Whole Child Task force will reconvene by March 2027 to review progress on these recommendations and will submit a new report on the state’s progress and along with any additional recommendations.