If you use the entrance ramp from New Halls Ferry Road to eastbound I-270, know that the Missouri Department of Transportation will be closing the entrance ramp at 5am on Monday. The closure is to allow crews to safely reconstruct the ramp. MoDOT spokesperson Nina Thompson tells The Big Z the 270 North Project is in the process of reducing the number of ramps from 18 to 14.
Thompson says she appreciates the public’s patience throughout this project.
The closure and construction work are part of the $278 million I-270 North Project infrastructure upgrades, which Thompson says is on track to wrap up by the end of the year. You can keep up to date on the project at www.i270north.org