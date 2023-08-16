A Cottage Hills man is facing new charges after failing to register as a sex offender and also living too close to where children would be present. 64-year-old Donald Ennis was charged this week after East Alton Police conducted an investigation and presented evidence to the Madison County State’s Attorney.
Ennis allegedly failed to update his address with police within three days of moving to the 400 block of Cobb Street in East Alton. The address is also within 500 feet of the Keasler Complex which is too close to where children are present for sex offenders under Illinois law. He is charged with unlawful failure to register as a sex offender and unlawful residency of a child sex offender. Ennis was listed as a sexual predator after committing a crime against a 15-year-old when he was age 49. Bond was set at $50,000.