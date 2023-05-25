If you want to know what's going on in downtown Alton, you can hear several things during the quarterly "What's Up Downtown" meetings, presented by Alton Main Street. The events are designated as a casual open forum where the community will be brought up to date by local business and property owners, officials, and other stakeholders.
Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany tells The Big Z one new business features the Nealeigh family.
Others who presented at this week’s meeting included the new owners of LuciAnna’s Pastries, Dorothy McCoy, who spoke about developments with her mobile business Mo’z Sweet Treats as well as her plans for a brick & mortar location on Ridge Street, and Lauren Pattan from the Old Bakery Beer Company.