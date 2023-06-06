The city of Wood River is worth about 8-percent more than last year. The latest equalized assessment valuation from the county clerk’s office set the city’s value at $158.5 million, or almost $12 million more than last year, according to City Manager Steve Palen.
The tax reduction for homeowners amounts to around $42 dollars on a $100 thousand home. The city also will get an additional $50 to $75-thousand due to an increase in the state’s Local Government Distributive Fund and its TIF increment increased by nearly $100 thousand.