Volunteers learn how to look for mussels in a creek during a mussel monitoring workshop. File Photo: Illinois RiverWatch Network

There’s a “Neighbor Nights” event coming up on Tuesday, January 17th at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s field station in East Alton.

Illinois River Watch will be premiering a short film called “Biodiversity of Freshwater Mussels: Community Science in Action.”  

Hannah Griffis is coordinator of volunteer programs for Illinois River Watch:

The field station (at 1 Confluence Way) opens at 6 PM, with a tour starting at 6:15.

The presentation and film viewing begins at  7 PM.

If you can’t make it, there is a Zoom call option. To register for that: https://conta.cc/3WV6CAG