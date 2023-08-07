You are invited to witness a naturalization ceremony Friday at the Gateway Center in Collinsville. At 10am, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on behalf of the Department of Justice will perform the ceremony that will see 71 immigrants become United States citizens.
Although the ceremony is an official court proceeding, the Court elects to host Naturalization ceremonies at various locations in the communities which the Southern District of Illinois serves. This provides opportunities for citizens to witness the Naturalization process first-hand.