The Southern District of Illinois has a Naturalization ceremony coming up this Friday (July 7th) at John A. Logan College in Carterville.
We’re told there will be 70 candidates presented to the U.S. District Court for the oath of citizenship.
United States Magistrate Judge Reona J. Daly will preside over the ceremony.
By holding naturalization ceremonies at a variety of locations across the southern district each year, more students and citizens can witness the process firsthand and learn about how immigrants to the United States become citizens.
Friday morning’s ceremony begins at ten.