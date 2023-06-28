Federal and state National Guard leaders are discussing the challenges of recruiting troops. Retention rates at the Illinois Army and Air National Guards are pretty good, but it’s getting people to sign up that is sometimes a struggle. Both branches rely on current members to spread the word and focus on the summer months to bring in recent graduates.
Technical Sergeant Stephen Graves with the Air Guard says they want potential recruits to know that serving can fit into their busy lives.
At the federal level, military leaders say this is the most challenging hiring environment they’ve seen, with the Marines coming the closest to recruitment goals.