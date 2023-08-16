Investigator with the Illinois National Guard as well as authorities in Mississippi are looking into the death of a guard member who died last week after being overcome by the heat. The 38-year-old was taking part in outdoor fitness activities at the Camp Shelby military base near Hattiesburg when he became ill, and later died at an area hospital.
Authorities say the guard member’s name was not being released out of respect for the family and was on the base as part of a leadership school. The man was apparently overcome by the heat last Friday where the temperature topped 100 degrees along with high humidity making it feel even hotter. The man showed signs of illness and was examined by a medic, then transported to Forrest General Hospital where he died.
An 18-year-old member of the Mississippi National Guard was also treated for heat illness and the guard later issued an order banning all outdoor fitness training between 7am and 8pm during the heat wave.