A Nashville Illinois police officer is recovering after being stabbed overnight. Police were responding to a mental wellness check around 10pm Tuesday and while taking a man back to his apartment to gather items, he allegedly grabbed a sharp object and stabbed one of the officers in the neck. The officer was taken to an area hospital in stable condition but has since been released.
The man then was able to barricade himself inside the apartment for several hours before the incident came to an end around 4am today. The suspect is in custody in the Washington County Jail pending the filing of criminal charges.