The name of the alleged gunman and victim in an early Sunday shooting has been released by the Alton Police Department. Charges have been filed against 20-year-old Neko J. Walker of Alton who allegedly shot and killed a family member: 33-year-old Nathan A, Brown, also of Alton.
Police were called to the 2,400 block of Lincoln Avenue just before 1am Sunday to the report of shots fired. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Walker with Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons. Bail was set at $83,000. The State’s Attorney’s Office declined to issue further charges against Walker, "concluding that Walker’s actions were not otherwise in violation of applicable Illinois criminal laws." Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford stresses this was not a random act of violence.