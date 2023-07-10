Dozens gathered Friday at Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary in West Alton to witness what some call a miracle of nature.
An eaglet rescued from the wild and brought to the World Bird Sanctuary in St. Louis County for care was released along the Mississippi River.
The Eaglet known to WBS personnel as “1-2-6” was nurtured by Murphy the bald eagle. Murphy’s the one who gained social media fame for trying to hatch a rock it believed to be an egg.
At Friday’s ceremony, Roger Holloway of the World Bird Sanctuary talked about how many followers the story has gotten:
The World Bird Sanctuary staff is hoping the story of Murphy and the nurturing of the eaglet will inspire folks to give to their fundraiser. They are seeking to build a permanent foster center for baby raptors.
More information is available at www.worldbirdsanctuary.org