Due to ongoing construction at Riverview Park, the Alton Municipal Band will shift their concert on Thursday (July 6) from the top of the bluffs to the riverfront. The band will perform its free show at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater at 7:30pm.
This week, the featured guests will be members of the Alton High School Jazz Band under the direction of Chris Jarden. Lewis and Clark Community College will also be present with representatives from the school and their mascot Blazer leading the children’s march. The regular Sunday show this week will be back at Haskell Park on Henry Street at 7pm.