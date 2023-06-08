The Alton Municipal Band kicks off its 133rd consecutive season tonight at Riverview Park. The free concerts feature dozens of local musicians with a different theme and song list each week. The Thursday performances at Riverview Park begin at 7:30pm.
Band director David Drillinger tells The Big Z although the wall on Riverview Drive is still off-limits, there should be ample parking.
The Sunday performances at Haskell Park begin at 7pm. He says they try to have a theme for each week’s concert, with the patriotic concerts being some of the best-attended.