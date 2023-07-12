The Alton Muny Band will perform its remaining Thursday evening concerts on the riverfront. Due to ongoing construction near Riverview Park, the city has offered the use of the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater for the remainder of the season. Each Thursday performance will start at 7:30pm and is free to attend.
This week, the band will salute Linton Luetje a longtime band director who passed away earlier this year. He directed the Muny Band for over 30 years. Friend and local musician Bud Schultz will perform with the band this Thursday and Sunday to honor Linton and his many contributions to music in Alton and the greater St. Louis area.
Again, the Alton Muny Band Thursday concerts will be at the amphitheater at 7:30pm for the rest of the season, while the Sunday shows will remain at Haskell Park on Henry Street at 7pm.