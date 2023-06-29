The Alton Municipal Band kicks off Patriotic Week with a concert tonight at Haskell Park. Normally the Thursday night concerts are held at Riverview Park, but a construction project has begun there, leading to the change of location.
Muny Band Director David Drillinger tells The Big Z this is one of their favorite shows each year.
Tonight’s concert starts at 7:30pm, while the Sunday performance at Haskell Park will begin at 7pm. For more information on the band, go to https://www.facebook.com/altonmunyband