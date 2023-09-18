Alton High School 9-7-23.jpg
The fate of a number of students in the Alton School District will be decided this week, with the Alton School Board scheduling student disciplinary hearings Monday and Tuesday. There are six scheduled for today (Monday) and three more Tuesday afternoon at Alton High School, with the regular meeting of the school board set for Tuesday at 6pm.Six more have now been announced for Wednesday.

Details of these disciplinary hearings, including whether they are related to the recent fights are not noted in the official notices, as is the case with any hearings involving minors, per state law. Alton High School was the scene of a series of fights on August30th. Fighting among some students prompted the closure of Alton High School the following day, and students attended classes virtually that Friday and the following Tuesday, as that Monday was a scheduled day off for the Labor Day holiday.