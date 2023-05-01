The Illinois State Police shut down traffic in both directions on a portion of I-55 in south central Illinois today due to a large crash apparently caused by low visibility. The visibility issues are the result of a dust storm caused by the high winds and freshly-plowed fields near milepost 76 in Montgomery County.
That’s just north of Farmersville. The closure runs from exit 63 at Illinois Routes 48 & 127 to the Divernon exit #80.
Police are urging drivers to seek alternate routes as traffic is being diverted onto a frontage road and the highway may be closed until sometime Tuesday for accident reconstruction. The Illinois State Police reports dozens of vehicles involved, multiple injuries, and some fatalities.