Students attending SIU-Edwardsville are moving in to their dorms this week. Wednesday was the first day for freshman move-in with more moves scheduled through Saturday. More and more universities are taking lessons from the COVID years and are spreading out the move-in process over several days which creates less of a crowd on just one or two days.
More than 300 volunteers, including students, faculty, and staff, pitched in to help during the move-in process. Today (Thur) is the second day for first-year students, with returning students moving in on Friday and Saturday. More than 27-hundred students will live in university housing this fall.
A number of Welcome Back activities are planned for the weekend to help students get to know the campus and school groups. The first day of class is Monday at SIU-E.