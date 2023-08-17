siue move in 2023

SIUE first-year students move-in to their residence halls with help from student, faculty and staff volunteers. (Photo: SIUE)

Students attending SIU-Edwardsville are moving in to their dorms this week.  Wednesday was the first day for freshman move-in with more moves scheduled through Saturday. More and more universities are taking lessons from the COVID years and are spreading out the move-in process over several days which creates less of a crowd on just one or two days.

More than 300 volunteers, including students, faculty, and staff, pitched in to help during the move-in process.  Today (Thur) is the second day for first-year students, with returning students moving in on Friday and Saturday.  More than 27-hundred students will live in university housing this fall. 

A number of Welcome Back activities are planned for the weekend to help students get to know the campus and school groups.  The first day of class is Monday at SIU-E.