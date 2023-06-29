There’s a plan in the works to bring more solar installations to Alton. Vern Van Hoy addressed the Alton City Council Committee of the Whole on Monday, and asked for the city to enter into an agreement that would lead to solar arrays at two of his businesses: the Spencer T. Olin golf course at Gordon Moore Park, and another on 2 acres at the landfill on Alby Street where it borders Nautilus Fitness Center.
Van Hoy is part of the group that leases the golf course and is asking for the city to approve the plan that would eventually lead to the city owning that array after 26 years. He told Aldermen Monday night he has a USDA grant application for each Alton project ready to meet a June 30th submittal deadline.
For the project at Nautilus, he is asking the city for use of about two acres that adjoins that property with a yearly rent of $800 for 40 years. He has similar plans for his other two golf courses: Rolling Hills in Godfrey and Arlington Greens in Collinsville. The full council did not elect to suspend the rules and approve the agreement, as some said they would like more time to look over the proposal.