If you are 17 or younger and at the Alton Expo this year, you will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian while on the grounds on the riverfront. The Alton Police Department is announcing this new policy following the recent altercations at Alton High School.
Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford tells The Big Z those who are not will be required to leave until they can return with a parental figure.
He acknowledges it will not be an easy measure to enforce, but also notes they will be using their “best common sense” if there is a large group not accompanied by an adult, or if they learn of trouble brewing. Ford says he is confident parents can bring their kids to the Expo without worrying about their safety.