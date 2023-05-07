State Police have publicly-identified five more of the seven people killed during the Interstate 55 dust storm pileup on May 1st in central Illinois.
One of the victims is from Florissant Missouri, 64-year-old Earl LeGrand.
Troopers say two others are from Champaign, 55-year-old Michael Zinchuk and 54-year-old Amy Zinchuk.
And two additional are from Crystal Lake Illinois, 73-year-old Joseph Bates and 71-year-old Donna Bates.
Illinois State Police previously identified 88-year-old Shirley Harper of Wisconsin as the first fatality.
The seventh has yet-to-be identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s office.
We’ve learned thirty-seven people suffered injuries, ranging from minor to critical.
There were 72 vehicles involved in the series of crashes.