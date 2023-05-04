The problems between two groups of young people had apparently been going on before Alton police got wind of it Monday night. It was at that point gunshots were fired in the 2,600 block of Maxey Street in Upper Alton. Another incident early Tuesday afternoon at the same location resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy.
While not able to speak to the motive behind the altercations, Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford says parents from both sides are working with him to try and stop the violence. He tells The Big Z he has an outreach program in which people who are not cops will go into the community and try to extinguish problems before they escalate.
The boy that pulled the trigger Tuesday afternoon has been taken into custody and is being held at the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center. Neither the victim nor suspect have been publicly identified, and as the alleged shooter is a juvenile, he won’t be unless the courts certify him as an adult.
Listen to the full interview with Ford here: