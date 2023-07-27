The Illinois State Police is announcing plans to increase the number of license plate reader cameras in the Metro East. The plan is to install 30 more cameras by the end of the year in the hopes of deterring criminal activity but also helping police find suspects and solve crimes.
There are already 45 automated license plate reader or ALPR cameras over Metro East highways, along with cameras on state highways in the Riverbend and on the Clark Bridge in Alton. Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly was in East St. Louis on Wednesday to announce the additional cameras which he says have proven successful in the Chicagoland area:
In all, State Police plan to install cameras in 21 Illinois counties mainly over busy interstate highways.