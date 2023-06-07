The Godfrey Village Board continued to discuss its budget ordinance for the coming fiscal year. Trustees discussed the document at some length last (Tuesday) night, with much of the discussion focused on a proposed $1.1 million deficit in the preliminary spending plan.
It has been mentioned several times that the village rarely spends as much as it budgets for. Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick:
A public hearing on the budget is required by law before the budget can be passed. That has been scheduled for the June 20th meeting.