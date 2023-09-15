The Mississippi Earthtones Festival is back at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater this year. From noon – 10pm tomorrow, the Amphitheater will play host to thousands of people. This year is the 17th annual event.
Like most years, there will be family-themed activities during the daytime. Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany tells The Big Z there will be music most of the day.
There will be around 100 vendors on hand, according to McGibany. You can get more information at https://altonriverfrontamphitheater.com/event/mississippi-earthtones-festival-2/