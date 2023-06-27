If you looked to the sky earlier today, you may have seen a military refueling aircraft. Aircrews with the 126th Air Refueling Wing, which is a unit of the Illinois Air National Guard, and the U.S. Air Force’s 906th Air Refueling Squadron was performing total force flyovers in Illinois and Missouri with two KC-135 Stratotankers.
Both refueling entities are stationed at Scott Air Force Base in Mascoutah. The flyover is in honor of the 100-year anniversary of “aerial refueling excellence.” The flight performed a pass along the Mississippi River in front of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis just after noon. The primary mission of the 126th Air Refueling Wing is to provide air refueling support to major commands of the Air Force as well as other U.S. military forces and the military forces of allied nations.