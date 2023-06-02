It’s grown from about two-dozen attendees to more than 200. This Saturday night is the 18th annual Miles Davis Jazz Festival in Alton.
It’s from six until nine at Post Commons on Alby Street. The festival showcases local jazz talent while raising funds for college scholarships. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at Post Commons.
Miles Davis Jazz Festival chair Lee Barham tells the Big Z this year’s headliner is “Porch Café.”
The opening act will be the NGK Band.
At the event, organizers plan to award four college-bound students with $500 scholarships.
This year’s event theme is “Investing In Our Future.”