A new $31-million expansion at Mid-America Airport in Mascoutah is now open. After four years of construction, funded by state and federal dollars, the airport’s 41,000 square foot terminal expansion is ready for business.
Airport Director Bryan Johnson talks about the alliance they have with Allegiant Airlines.
The upgrades include an expanded departure lounge with added room for concessions, a nursing room, a faster baggage-handling system, modernized TSA screening, a service animal relief area, and ADA-compliant renovations to accommodate people with disabilities.