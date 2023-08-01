President Biden’s transportation secretary paid a visit to the Metro-East on Monday to announce funding for the Metrolink train system.
Pete Buttigieg joined with Senator Dick Durbin and Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski to spotlight $196 million in federal spending to replace up to 48 of the system’s aging train cars.
They also talked about nearly $28 million in additional funding from Washington to help MetroLink recover from the devastating flooding of 2022.
Secretary Buttigieg said as climate change occurs, natural disasters will become more frequent.
Congresswoman Budzinski said together, the funds will help pave the way for faster, safer, more-efficient travel, while promoting resiliency in the face of future extreme weather.