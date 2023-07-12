Two men from Mississippi have been charged in Madison County Court with turkey poaching. State’s Attorney Tom Haine filed the charges last week accusing the men of cheating when they allegedly violated state wild game laws. 28-year-old Hunter Baxter and 38-year-old Dustin Goldsmith were charged with unlawful possession of wild game.
The men were accused of illegally hunting wild turkeys near the Cahokia Canal area on several occasions in 2022. Along with the felony charges, Baxter faces 16 conservation citations including taking of turkey with the aid of thermal imaging and unlawful use of a rifle, while Goldsmith faces 18 conservation citations including taking turkey during closed hours. Conservation Police with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources assisted in the investigation.